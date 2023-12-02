Jason Witten coaches sons’ high school team to undefeated championship season

Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) football hoisted the championship trophy to tie a bow on a most remarkable turnaround: Led by head coach Jason Witten, the team completed its undefeated 2023 season with a championship only two years removed from a two-win season.

With the 52-10 victory over Regents (Austin, Texas) on Friday, Liberty Christian won the TAPPS Divison II state championship, the football program’s first title since 2007.

Junior running back Chase Garnett scored three touchdowns on 23 carries for 185 yards, bringing his season totals to 1,743 rushing yards and 31 total touchdowns, 29 of which came on the ground. UConn quarterback commit Cole Welliver passed for three touchdowns, bringing his season numbers to 3,082 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

“These kids have taught me so much. This is why I fell in love with the game as a kid,” Witten said in an interview with CBS News Texas after the game.

Former #Cowboys tight end Jason Witten just led Argyle Liberty Christian to a state championship and its first-ever perfect season (14-0) in just his third season as the helm "Football's changed my life. It's given me so much over the years. This is what you play for and coach… pic.twitter.com/EX6aRjlOV7 — Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) December 2, 2023

Witten, the former Dallas Cowboys tight end, has been head coach of the team for three years now. After winning two games in his first season, the same number as the year before, Liberty flipped its record to 10-2 in his second year before going undefeated in year three.

With 14 wins this season, Liberty Christian broke its record set in the 12-1 championship year in 2007, according to USA TODAY.

Witten’s sons CJ, a junior linebacker, and Cooper, a freshman defensive back and wide receiver, both played key roles on the team this year, among team leaders in tackles and tackles for loss. CJ was a team leader in sacks while Cooper had a pair of interceptions.

According to MaxPreps, Jason Witten isn’t the only championship coach in the family. His brother Shawn Witten won a pair titles at Elizabethton (Tenn.), the alma mater of the two.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports