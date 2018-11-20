Jason Witten channels former teammate Tony Romo, calls Chiefs TD before it even happens

Tyreek Hill’s catch during Chiefs-Rams wasn’t the only great play made during the touchdown. (AP Photo)

Tony Romo and Jason Witten were famed for their mental connection on the field with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, one might be channeling the other in the broadcast booth.

Working as the color commentator for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, Witten pulled a Tony Romo and called a touchdown before the ball even landed in Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill’s hands. The play: a 25-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes that got the Chiefs on the board at 13-7.

That’s a fun moment for a broadcaster that has received plenty of criticism in his first season away from the field.

Witten does get fewer degree-of-difficulty points for this than Romo’s schtick though, since he called it during the play rather than before the snap. Perhaps calling it a Lane Kiffin would work better instead.

