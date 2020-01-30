Jason Witten acknowledges he may play elsewhere

Jason Witten‘s willing to play somewhere other than Dallas.

The 37-year-old tight end’s future’s up in the air, considering his free agency, and the departure of longtime coach Jason Garrett.

But Witten said he hopes to return to the Cowboys, and that he’s stayed in touch with owner Jerry Jones, and has spoken with new coach Mike McCarthy.

“But I realize I’m a free agent too in March,” Witten said, via Jon Machota of the TheAthletic.com. “Any time a new staff comes together, I’ve played a long time, so I realize that may mean somewhere else too.”

The speculation linking him with the Giants was natural, and came quickly with the coaching change.

He was productive last year, catching 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.