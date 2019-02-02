Jason Whitlock sees Patriots' dynasty ending terribly like great TV shows originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FS1's Jason Whitlock picked the Chiefs to dethrone the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, and now he likes the Rams to win the Super Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Not just for the Rams to win, but to beat the Patriots in a way that ends their dynasty similar to a bad ending in a TV series.

He compared the Patriots to "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Mad Men," saying New England's dynasty, "will be signing off the air Sunday night."

Whitlock claimed the sum of Rams coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is equal to Bill Belichick, while also saying the Patriots' defense doesn't have star players and the offense lacked explosiveness.

McVay is Whitlock's Luke Skywalker who is about to slay Darth Vader (Belichick), and, according to the FS1 host, McVay has been better than Belichick in the playoffs. He cited the Rams' fake punt against the Saints in their own territory and benching star running back Todd Gurley in the same game as good McVay coaching moves.

Whether he's right or wrong, everyone's predictions go out the window on Sunday, where Whitlock said, "the Rams will dominate the Patriots."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.