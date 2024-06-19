Jason Weaver warms up with the Grand Prize Game before throwing out first pitch at Cubs game!

The Chicago Cubs are celebrating Juneteenth with day of events honoring Black entrepreneurship, culture and community.

As part of the celebration, Chicago’s Very Own Jason Weaver, a life long Cubs fan with throw out the first pitch.

The Chi star joined us in studio to talk about working in his hometown and his love for all things Bozo.

To get warmed up before he takes the mound, Weaver took on the Grand Prize Game.

For more info on today’s events at Wrigley, visit Cubs.com.

