Jason Vosler's first MLB homer comes in huge spot for Giants

Vosler's first MLB homer comes in massive spot for Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Vosler couldn't have picked a better time to hit his first MLB homer.

Recalled earlier on Wednesday by the Giants, Vosler entered the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a pinch-runner for Darin Ruf, and in the top of the eighth, the rookie hit a solo home run to give San Francisco a 5-4 lead.

The Giants entered the inning trailing the D-backs 4-2, but a two-run homer by Austin Slater that traveled 460 feet tied the game. Vosler came up next and put his squad in front for the first time.

Vosler's homer proved to be the difference as Tyler Rogers got out of trouble in the bottom of the ninth and saved the win for the Giants.

460 FEET OFF THE BAT OF SLATER TO TIE THE GAME pic.twitter.com/Ib9Etg5ScB — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2021

Jason Vosler's first career homer gives the Giants the lead‼️ pic.twitter.com/WT18AzkeRU — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 27, 2021

Entering Wednesday's game in the desert, Vosler had two career hits in 14 at-bats over eight games this season.

Vosler is the ninth Giants player since 1961 to have his first MLB homer comes as a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning or later.

Go-ahead home run in 8th inning or later for 1st career HR, Giants in Expansion Era (since 1961):



2021 Jason Vosler

2019 Jaylin Davis

2018 Chris Shaw

2016 Mac Williamson

1993 John Patterson

1979 Joe Strain

1978 Rob Andrews

1973 Steve Ontiveros

1971 Fran Healy — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 27, 2021

Possibly the best part of Vosler's homer is that it landed in the Giants' bullpen, so he will get that ball back and cherish it for the rest of his life.