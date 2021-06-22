Jason Verrett wants 49ers to sign Melvin Ingram in NFL free agency

Verrett wants 49ers to sign his former teammate Ingram originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The more pass rushers, the merrier. That's the thought process around the NFL, and the same goes with how 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett is feeling right now.

Verrett has a certain pass rusher in mind, too. It's clear the veteran corner would love to see his former Chargers teammate Melvin Ingram don the red and gold.

That Red n Gold wit the dreads swangin would look good on you Brodie @MelvinIngram https://t.co/YTPERVTpoF — Jason Verrett (@Jfeeva_2) June 22, 2021

Ingram and Verrett played together on the Chargers for five years from 2014 through 2018, although Verrett did miss the entire 2018 season to injury. The two aren't only past teammates, it would make a lot of sense for them to pair up again this season.

Following defensive end Jordan Willis' six-game suspension, our own Josh Schrock listed Ingram as one of five free agents the 49ers should be pursuing to bolster their pass rush.

"The three-time Pro-Bowl selection is a dynamic pass-rusher when healthy, but the 49ers are unlikely to shell out more than the veteran salary exception given their low-cap situation," Schrock wrote. "Ingram likely still is looking for more money than that, but his situation obviously is one to keep an eye on."

Ingram, 32, is coming off a season in which he didn't record a sack for the first time in his nine-year career. That was due in large part to him playing only seven games in lieu of a knee injury. Prior to last season, Ingram made three straight Pro Bowls while averaging over eight sacks per year.

There's the real chance that Ingram is out of the 49ers' price range. However, if he wants a real shot at contending for the playoffs and possibly his first Super Bowl ring, coming to Santa Clara could be the perfect fit.

