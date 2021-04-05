Jason Verrett supports Jimmy Garoppolo but trusts 49ers front office

Verrett supports Jimmy G, but trusts 49ers front office originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Like several of his teammates, Jason Verrett stands in support of Jimmy Garoppolo.

While they play on different sides of the ball, Verrett is the latest 49ers player to vocalize personal support of the quarterback. The 29-year old defender re-signed with the club on a one-year deal and spoke to local Bay Area media on Monday.

“We all as a team and as an organization have the utmost respect for Jimmy,” Verrett said. “We trust him, everything that he’s done, obviously he led the team to a Super Bowl.”

Verrett reportedly turned down a multi-year deal elsewhere to re-sign with the 49ers, hoping to put productive back-to-back seasons together for the first time in his NFL career. He knows that the return of other free agents from the team’s secondary like K’Waun Williams, Emmanuel Moseley and Jaquiski Tartt will only help his cause.

"We all kept in touch throughout the entire process," Verrett said. "We all wanted to have another shot at it just because we know what we can do when we are all out there on the field together. Being able to get everybody back, we are excited to see the things that we can do."

Verrett’s decision to stay with the team also was influenced by his history with general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan. After Verrett was only healthy enough to appear in one game in 2019, the club gave him another one-year chance to prove he still had what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

In 2020, Verrett showed he could play with the best of them, ending the season as one of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerbacks. He finished the season with 13 starts, two interceptions and seven pass break-ups. He also registered 60 total tackles -- 50 solo and two for a loss.

Verrett is supportive of Garoppolo but also trusts the decisions made by the 49ers' front office.

“As far as what they do with the draft and trading up I have no control over that,” Verrett said. “I know Kyle and John are going to do what is best for the organization and add players that we need to help us win."

