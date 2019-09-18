Jason Verrett staying patient while waiting to make 49ers debut

49ers cornerback Jason Verrett is healthy. He didn’t play Sunday, though.

Verrett was a healthy scratch for the first time after missing the season opener with an ankle injury. He patiently awaits a chance to make his 49ers debut.

“Yeah, it’s very difficult when it’s like that,” Verrett, 28, said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But at the same time, I’m a pro. I take it for what it is, and control what I can control and just try to move forward with it.”

Considering Verrett’s injury history — he played only 25 games for the Chargers, while missing 55 with injuries — the 49ers are taking a deliberate approach in Verrett’s return from minor ankle surgery last month. He also is returning from an Achilles tear that ended his 2018 season before it began.

“I know he really wanted to get out there last week, but we tried to play it smart with him,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He has a better chance to get out there this week. That’s something we will discuss. It doesn’t all have to do with him. It’ll have to do with the rest of the roster, and how we plan on attacking these guys.”

In 2014, when he played 14 games, Verrett earned Pro Bowl honors.

“It’s definitely an adjustment for me, not being on the field,” Verrett said. “I’m just taking it by day by day.”