Jason Verrett playing 49ers-Bears Week 1 matchup would surprise Kyle Shanahan

Cornerback Jason Verrett is targeting a return to action for the 49ers' Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears.

But coach Kyle Shanahan has his sights set a little lower than Verrett being back on the field for the Sept. 11 game.

"We're going to be real smart with that," Shanahan said. "We're not going to let him go until he is more than ready to go.

"We'll see how these next two weeks go. But it probably would surprise me for Week 1."

Verrett, 31, opened last season as the starter after playing 13 games in 2020. However, Verrett sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in the season opener against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

He was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list to open training camp three weeks ago.

Verrett has played in more than six games just twice in his career since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2014.

The 49ers' starting cornerbacks -- Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley -- are currently out of action with injuries. Moseley is expected back soon from a hamstring injury, while Ward was sideline last week with a groin strain.

The 49ers' defensive backfield sustained another blow this week when starting free safety Jimmie Ward went down with what Shanahan described as "a pretty bad hamstring injury."

The 49ers do not expect Ward to be available for the season opener.

