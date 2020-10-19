Jason Verrett played like former Pro Bowl self in 49ers' win vs. Rams

Stats from 49ers' win vs. Rams reveal Verrett's reemergence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner noted on "49ers Postgame Live" following San Francisco's 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, cornerback Jason Verrett embodies what it means to persevere.

At several points throughout his career, Verrett simply could have called it quits. Nobody would have blamed him, considering his injury history. Two torn ACLs, a torn labrum and a torn Achilles, among other setbacks. And yet, Verrett's still going.

He had his best game in a 49ers uniform and his best performance in years in the win over the Rams. His fourth-down interception of Rams quarterback Jared Goff in San Francisco's own end zone was the highlight of his evening, but he was thoroughly impressive throughout it.

According to ESPN's Next Gen Stats, Verrett was the nearest defender on six pass attempts, of which only one was converted for only four yards. On the 36 snaps Verrett was in coverage, the Rams had a net -8.6 Expected Points Added (EPA).

When Jason Verrett was targeted as the nearest defender in coverage, the Rams offense had a net -8.6 Expected Points Added (EPA).



➤ 6 targets on 36 coverage snaps

➤ 1 rec allowed, 4 yards, INT

➤ -28.2% CPOE Allowed#LARvsSF | #FTTB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2020

The win over the Rams marked just the 10th game Verrett has played in since his 2015 Pro Bowl season, as his lengthy injury history has kept him off the field. But in half of those games, he has allowed less than 10 yards in coverage.

In Jason Verrett's 10 games played since 2016, Verrett has allowed less than 10 yards in coverage as the nearest defender in five of those games.#FTTB — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 19, 2020

Emmanuel Moseley played well against the Rams in his return from a two-game absence, and the 49ers hope to get Richard Sherman back from injured reserve in the not-too-distant future, but Verrett's reemergence arguably is the most promising development in San Francisco's secondary.

He has proven to be one of the best at his position before, and thanks to his own perseverance, he has a chance to do so again.