Jason Verrett nearing return, could debut vs. Chargers

Jason Verrett was eligible to play against the Rams in Week 8, but was scratched and listed among the team’s inactives. He was close to debuting at SoFi Stadium, and now he has another chance to make his mark for the 49ers in the 2022 season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday told reporters Verrett was almost ready to go against the Rams, and the additional week off could put him in line to face the team that picked him in the first round of the 2014 draft.

“I thought he was real close, we considered him last week or two weeks ago,” Shanahan said. “I know he was here for a lot of the time when we were away. I know he did some stuff down on his own, where he goes and so I expect him to be further along this week. I’ll see him out there in about an hour, but hopefully he’s closer.”

Verrett was officially listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s session. He’s yet to participate in full since rejoining the club off the PUP list after Week 7.

His return wouldn’t necessarily need to come with a full workload either. Shanahan intimated before Week 8 that Verrett could see action in a limited role, and again Wednesday said there could be something of a platoon situation at CB that gets Verrett into the game without putting a massive strain on his body his first game back.

While the team may not necessarily be relying on Verrett to come back at full strength, anything he can give their secondary would be a nice bonus with Emmanuel Moseley out for the year. The 49ers could use Verrett, but it’s clear they’re going to take his return slow, and it may begin Sunday night.

