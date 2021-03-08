Jason Verrett most underrated free-agent cornerback, ESPN, PFF say

Why ESPN, PFF rank Verrett as most underrated free-agent CB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Verrett was much more than a feel-good story last season. With Richard Sherman being held to just five games to injury, a healthy Verrett turned into the 49ers' top cornerback. And now, he's looking to get paid.

Verrett, 29, played so well last season that Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson wrote a special piece for ESPN in which he ranked Verrett as the most underrated cornerback slated for free agency.

"Verrett played 803 snaps last season, having played just 67 in total over the previous three seasons and 1,270 in his entire career heading into the year. He had an excellent season, allowing only 8.9 yards per catch and one touchdown all season, earning a 76.1 PFF coverage grade in the process," Monson wrote.

The Fairfield native played 13 games last season, his most since he played 14 in 2015 for the then-San Diego Chargers and made the Pro Bowl. Verrett had two interceptions for the 49ers in 2020, as well as seven passes defensed and a career-high 60 tackles.

While the 49ers of course would love to keep Verrett in Santa Clara, that's far from a guarantee. They're strapped with some salary-cap issues and Verrett might have played himself out of a 49ers jersey. Whether it's bringing back Verrett or not, the 49ers will have to address the cornerback position.

The 49ers started eight different cornerbacks last season. None of them has a contract for next season. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco ranked cornerback as San Francisco's biggest roster need going into free agency, and for good reason.

If it wasn't for Alex Smith, Verrett would have been a prime candidate for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year. Will his career continue as a 49er? The front office of course should hope so.

