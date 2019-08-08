Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams out for 49ers preseason

Two 49ers defensive players went down with ankle injuries during Wednesday’s practice and both of them are going to miss the entire preseason schedule.

General Manager John Lynch said on Thursday morning that first-round pick Nick Bosa will be out until at least the start of the regular season due to a significant ankle sprain. Later in the day, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his press conference that the same timeline applies to cornerback Jason Verrett.

There was a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Wednesday that indicated it was a minor injury for Verrett, but Shanahan’s comments suggest that was a premature assessment.

Shanahan also announced that cornerback K'Waun Williams had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He will miss the rest of the preseason and all three players will be re-evaluated ahead of Week One to see if they will be able to be on the field against the Buccaneers.