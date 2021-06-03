Jason Verrett done discussing injury history, only looking ahead

Verrett done discussing injury history, only looking ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jason Verrett is only looking forward.

The shutdown corner that was ready to take on the league as a first round draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is done talking about his injury history. Not needing to do any rehabilitation work in the offseason, Verrett is focused on the 2021 season and that includes getting back to the Super Bowl.

The Fairfield, CA native closed out the 2020 season starting in 13 games registering two interceptions, seven pass breakups, 60 tackles —50 solo, and two for a loss. It was the first time Verrett was able to play nearly a full season since 2015 when he received a Pro Bowl nod.

“I don’t want to deal with any more injury questions, that’s in the past,” Verrett said on Wednesday. “I finished the season out healthy, going into this season healthy, and looking at playing lights out football for this team and win some games.”

The 49ers might have had a losing record in 2020 but Verrett making it through the entire year was a win in his books. The feeling the Texas Christian product had at the end of the season influenced his decision to return to the team on a one-year contract.

“Last year was definitely a good year for me to get acclimated back into the game, being away from it for so long,” Verrett said. “I had fun flying around with those guys. That was a big part of why I wanted to come back. It’s just been good, finished the season healthy, been able to have a healthy offseason. It’s going to be a good thing for me going forward.”

Verrett rejoins a very experienced secondary that has spent quite a bit of time playing together. He reports that the chemistry between the group that includes Jimmy Ward, Jaquiski Tartt, and K’Waun Williams started right where they left off last season.

The seven-year vet is also taking his role as a defensive leader seriously. Verrett sees is it not only as a way to assist the transition of first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans but in helping mentor rookies Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, and Talanoa Hufanga.

