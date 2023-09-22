Jason Verrett among 4 CBs worked out by 49ers

The 49ers held workouts with a quartet of defensive backs, including old friend Jason Verrett. Verrett joined Xavier Crawford, Michael Ojemudia and Kendall Sheffield per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Verrett spent the 2019-2021 seasons with San Francisco and played 15 games across those three years. A torn ACL cost him his 2019 campaign after just two snaps. In 2020 he played at a Pro Bowl level for 13 games, but then tore his ACL in the 2021 season opener. In 2022 he started the season on PUP, but tore his Achilles shortly after being activated.

It’s likely the 49ers are working out CBs to add to their practice squad after a pair of injuries at the position pushed them to sign CB Tre Swilling to the active roster. They may have also been keeping their free agent list updated.

Ojemudia signed with the Rams practice squad per KPRC2 in Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Crawford was a sixth-round pick of the Texans in 2019. He’s played in 27 games across his four-year career with the Texans, Bears, Seahawks and Dolphins. Crawford has 24 tackles in his 27 games.

The Falcons made Sheffield a fourth-round pick in 2019. He played 38 games with 20 starts in three seasons and had six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 101 tackles.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire