Jason Verrett 'absolutely' feels back to Pro Bowl self with 49ers

Going into the 2020 NFL season, Richard Sherman was the lone player from the 49ers' secondary who could be seen as a Pro Bowl pick. After sustaining a strained calf in the season opener, and dealing with setbacks since, that no longer seems like a reality.

Emmanuel Moseley? Not after missing 2 1/2 games and not being dominant during his time on the field. Jimmie Ward? He flat out hasn't been great since signing his contract extension this past offseason. No, the 49ers' possible Pro Bowl defensive back is someone who had played just six games since 2016 entering this season.

Jason Verrett is back to being a Pro Bowl player, and the 49ers cornerback knows it.

"Yeah, absolutely," Verrett said Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto & Kolsky" show when asked if he feels he's back to his Pro Bowl self. "I just think as the weeks go, I think my game will elevate. This is a tough league and being out a while -- every week I just look to take my game to another level, get out there facing some of the best receivers in the game week after week and just gradually try and get myself back to the form of where I was before."

Verrett was named to the Pro Bowl as a member of the San Diego Chargers in 2015. He played 14 games in his second year as a pro, finishing the season with three interceptions and 12 passes defensed. But then knee injuries and a torn Achilles derailed his career. Still, he continued to persevere year after year.

And it's paying of this season for himself and the 49ers.

After playing just one game last season for the 49ers, San Francisco brought back the 29-year-old cornerback on a one-year contract worth just over $1 million. He missed the first two games of the season due to yet another injury setback, but has been great ever since.

Verrett was named Pro Football Focus' Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 49ers' 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams last week. He intercepted Jared Goff in the end zone, had two passes defensed and didn't allow a reception. It was Verrett's first interception since Week 1 of the 2016 season.

Opposing quarterbacks have a 7.8 passer rating against Verrett this season, according to PFF, which is the lowest in the NFL.

If Verrett can stay healthy and continue his strong play, the former first-round pick very well could be on his way to his second career Pro Bowl nod. Health always has been a big if for Verrett, but his talent never has been a question.