How Jason Verrett, 49ers' O-line were graded by PFF in win over Rams

How PFF graded Verrett, 49ers' O-line in big win vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Right tackle Mike McGlinchey and the 49ers' offensive line proved their worth Sunday, bouncing back from one of their worst performances of the season with one of their best.

After their embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, the 49ers cleaned up the mistakes and miscommunication in a 24-16 statement win over the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. The O-line kept quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo upright all night, not allowing a sack and neutralizing All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“It's a huge challenge,” coach Kyle Shanahan said when he was asked about Donald in his virtual press conference Sunday. “He’s as good of a player as you just said, everyone knows that. I thought our O-line did a very good job. You try to avoid him as much as possible and I think we were able to do that for the most part today.

“Rarely does that happen, but I thought our guys were up for the challenge. They knew what was ahead of them, and they came out and did as good as they could in that area.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Garoppolo didn't just get help from his offensive line, but his skill players chipped in a lot, too. They continued to rack up yards after the catch, with 221 of Garoppolo's 268 yards accrued after receptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, the quarterback’s average depth of target (4.8 yards) was the lowest of any QB this week.

The 49ers' secondary also drastically improved, thanks to cornerback Emmanuel Moseley returning after sitting out the last two games while in the NFL's concussion protocol. Jason Verrett picked up his first interception since 2016, proving once again that, when healthy, he still can play at a Pro Bowl level.

As a whole, the defense held Rams quarterback Jared Goff to 19 completions on 38 attempts for 198 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Goff wasn't sacked, and the 49ers only pressured him on eight of his 39 dropbacks. When he was pressured, Goff only completed one of seven passes for four yards.

Here are some of the highlights from both sides of the ball, via PFF.

Offense

RT Mike McGlinchey: His 86.1 grade was the offense's highest, and the highest grade of any tackle who played a full game so far in Week 6. McGlinchey did not allow a QB pressure all night, and he also had a run-blocking grade of 84.9.

G Laken Tomlinson: He earned a 76.6 overall grade, allowing just one QB pressure (hurry) on the night.

LT Trent Williams: He also did not allow a QB pressure, receiving a 74.8 overall grade.

O-line: Garoppolo was under pressure on just four of his 34 dropbacks (11.8 percent).

WR Deebo Samuel: Samuel caught all six of his targets for 66 yards and a TD. He picked up 96 yards after the catch, and he earned a 74.2 overall grade.

TE George Kittle: Kittle earned a 72.5 overall grade, catching seven of 10 targets for 109 yards and a TD. He gained 72 yards after the catch.

Defense

CB Jason Verrett: He earned a 94.0 overall grade, which was the best of any cornerback so far in Week 6. Verrett did not allow a catch, breaking up two passes in addition to the interception. He has allowed a passer rating allowed of just 7.8 this season, the lowest of any qualifying corner.

Jason Verrett has allowed a passer rating of 7.8



Best in the NFL 🔒 pic.twitter.com/4uiynqaeSU — PFF (@PFF) October 19, 2020

S Jimmie Ward: He received a 74.0 overall grade, not allowing a catch in coverage while being targeted twice.