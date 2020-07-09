Jason Varitek may have found a new calling in calling batters out.

The former Red Sox catcher, whose official title with Boston is "Special Assistant/Catching Coach," moonlighted as the home-plate umpire in the team's intrasquad scrimmage Thursday at Fenway Park.

But Varitek didn't just half-heartedly call balls and strikeouts. Nope, he was committed to the bit, dressing up in full umpire attire to stand behind the plate.

Jason Varitek back behind the plate... as umpire for today's intrasquad scrimmage. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/1p8pDCYWEg — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) July 9, 2020

Oh, and his strikeout call was a thing of beauty:

Tek behind the plate... Umping! 👊 pic.twitter.com/DIMcJcQ9IJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 9, 2020

Can all umpires ring guys up like this from now on? Jason Varitek setting the standard. pic.twitter.com/x7IsNNZIiL — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) July 9, 2020

Leslie Nielsen would be proud.

Varitek didn't go all-out for all of his strikeout calls, but he didn't hesitate to punch out Red Sox stars like J.D. Martinez.

Don't think JD Martinez appreciated getting rung up here by HP ump Jason Varitek #RedSox pic.twitter.com/BfUznwqmyz — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 9, 2020

Varitek got to know major league umpires very well during his 15-year playing career in Boston, so if anyone on the Red Sox' staff is qualified for this job, it's him.

Thursday marked the Sox' first simulated game action since they opened Training Camp at the beginning of the month. They're set to begin the shortened 2020 season July 24 with a home series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Jason Varitek's strikeout call as umpire in Red Sox scrimmage is fantastic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston