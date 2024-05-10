Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ show could be headed to Amazon

Jason Kelce won’t officially be retired until June, but he’s already making big moves in the sports media world.

Just weeks after it was reported that the legendary center was headed to ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame show.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post reports that Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ Show is negotiating with Amazon to secure a considerable streaming deal.

The “New Heights” show could have a new home. Travis and Jason Kelce are in serious talks about bringing their popular podcast to Amazon’s Wondery, The Post has learned. No deal has been finalized. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment to The Post. Over the past several years, podcasts have become multi-platform media.

According to Bloomberg, a “New Heights” deal could reach “eight figures.”

A seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, Kelce just retired after playing 13 seasons in Philadelphia.

