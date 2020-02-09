Jason Tarver to coach Browns linebackers

The Browns hired Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator this week and he’s bringing one of his former bosses on board as a position coach.

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Browns are hiring Jason Tarver as their linebackers coach. Tarver was the Raiders defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and Woods was their defensive backs coach in the last of those seasons.

More recently, Tarver was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. He was fired at the end of the 2019 season after two years in that position. Tarver also worked as a senior defensive assistant with the 49ers from 2015-2017.

The Browns have also hired Chris Kiffin as their defensive line coach and Jeff Howard as their defensive backs coach. Kiffin worked with Woods with the 49ers while Howard was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings while Woods was the head position coach.