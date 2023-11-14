Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddington serenade each other at charity fundraiser
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddington serenade each other at charity fundraiser. Credit: MMTH Creative Studio / Steps of Faith Foundation
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddington serenade each other at charity fundraiser. Credit: MMTH Creative Studio / Steps of Faith Foundation
JMU stunned Michigan State last week in East Lansing, and Arizona got past Duke on the road to shake up the top five.
Derek Carr took a huge hit in the third quarter and slammed both his shoulder and head on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Taylor Swift will have to settle for the second-sexiest Kelce brother.
Cam Thomas stepped onto P.J. Tucker’s foot and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night.
Dallas has made Lamb the focal point of its passing attack, and it's working wonders in recent weeks.
If Jake Paul really wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, he took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Jones did not compellingly assert that the 2-7 Giants, who are on track for a high draft pick in a quarterback-loaded class, verbally committed to his long-term future.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Peter Bendix, 38, spent 15 years with Tampa Bay before being hired by Miami.
Stephen Vogt spent the 2023 season as a bullpen coach with the Mariners.
The Bulldogs got a key interception from Nazir Stackhouse to extend their win streak to 26 games.
A week after the mass shooting in Maine, sports figures and celebrities from New England sent their support to Lewiston, Maine.
Hamlin and the Bills will return to Cincinnati for the first time since he collapsed on the field during a game in January.
Dan Titus breaks down the Week 2 fantasy landscape with his top pickups, lineup advice and games to watch.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Despite being the reigning national champion, UConn enters the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, receiving just two first-place votes.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer recap the ALCS and NLCS before previewing the World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Jason Kelce breaks down the "Brotherly Shove" to NFL Network and how other teams can replicate it.
It’s only Game 1 of 82, and while so much was riding on Wembanyama’s debut, there are still so many steps to take, places to go.
On the very first episode of Devine Intervention, Dan Devine is joined by Jason Concepcion (Binge Mode, NBA Desktop, Six Trophies, etc.) to talk about their feelings around the New York Knicks.