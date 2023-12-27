Jason Sanders named the AFC special teams player of the week

The Dolphins called on kicker Jason Sanders often on Christmas Eve and he came through with flying colors.

Sanders hit all five field goals he tried, including a 29-yarder as time expired that provided the winning points in a 22-20 Dolphins victory over the Cowboys. Sanders also hit three kicks from beyond 50 yards after going 2-of-4 on kicks from that distance over the rest of the season.

The day also included an extra point and the 16-point package was enough for the NFL to name Sanders the AFC special teams player of the week.

It's the fifth time that Sanders has earned that honor, but the first time he's gotten the nod since the 2020 season.