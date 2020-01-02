Jason Sanders named AFC special teams player of month

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was good at the kicking, but that wasn’t all he did last month.

Sanders was named AFC special teams player of the month, making a bid for the offensive honors as well.

Sanders caught a touchdown pass on a trick play, with punter Matt Haack throwing it to him, to score in an unconventional way against the Eagles.

He was also 13-of-16 on field goals and 12-of-13 on extra points, but those kicks will fade from memory long before his big score will.