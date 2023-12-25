Jason Sanders’ fifth field goal lifts Dolphins over Cowboys
Jason Sanders delivered big time for the Miami Dolphins, who earned a playoff spot with a 22-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Sanders’ fifth field goal was a 29-yarder as time expired and it made the difference for the Fish.
Jason Sanders’ 5th FG of the game sends the @MiamiDolphins to the #NFLPlayoffs! #DALvsMIA pic.twitter.com/OTFvcaRlKi
The 12-play, 64-yard drive ate up the final 3:27 of the game.
The Miami score came after Dallas had used 17 plays and 7:39 on the clock to go 69 yards.
Dak Prescott threw a beautiful 8-yard TD pass to Brandin Cooks and after Brandon Aubrey’s PAT, the Cowboys led 20-19.
What a throw. What a catch.
That set the stage for the Dolphins drive and kick by Sanders that lifted the Dolphins to 11-4.