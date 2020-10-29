There’s a new quarterback in Miami this week, but there’s no need for a new kicker.

Jason Sanders has not missed a kick yet this season and his perfect record in October garnered him some attention from the NFL on Thursday. Sanders was named the AFC’s top special teams player of the month.

Sanders made 11 field goals while the Dolphins were going 2-1 before their Week 7 bye. He had five field goals against the Seahawks in a Week 4 loss and booted five more in a win over the 49ers the next week.

Sanders also made seven extra points in wins over the 49ers and Jets. He’s 13-of-13 on those conversions this season and 15-of-15 on field goals.

Jason Sanders boots his way to AFC special teams player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk