Jason Sanchez ready to climb the boxing ladder one again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Jason Sanchez was once the WBO youth featherweight champion and ranked in the world of boxing. After some recent losses, including the first knockout loss of his career, Sanchez is ready to prove that his early career success wasn’t a fluke.

Sanchez (16-5) is scheduled to fight in Saturday’s Gloves On, Grudges Gone card at Isleta Resort an Casino, however, a last-minute injury to his opponent changed things. Now, he will fight in an exhibition match against El Paso’s Abel Mendoza (40-0).

“I am ready to get back in the ring, and I know it’s just an exhibition, but it’s really a fight,” said Sanchez. “He is a strong dude, he comes forward and throws. He is going to go in there and give it his all and me too. No head gear, so at the end of the day it’s a real fight and I am ready. You know, I have trained hard and I want to go display what I have worked on.”

While Sanchez has never fought at Isleta, the venue has some sentimental value to him as he was married there. He believes the extra motivation, along with his speed, power and experience will lead him to victory.

“Climb back the ladder again and hopefully get ranked again, and you know another world title shot, that is always the goal. I am more focused, I feel like my past fights some of them havent came the way I wanted them but I feel like I have learned from them and I have grown and I feel like right now I am in my prime and I am ready.”

