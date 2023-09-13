Jason Roy’s back injury could open door for Harry Brook in World Cup squad

Harry Brook's omission from England's World Cup squad has been the cause of much debate - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

A setback in Jason Roy’s recovery from a frustrating back injury has made him a doubt for England’s World Cup squad, boosting Harry Brook’s hopes of making the plane to India.

Roy sat out his third One Day International of the series against New Zealand having suffered another back spasm in the build-up to the game on Wednesday. He is thought to have been struggling with the injury in recent days and put in a ginger showing at training on Tuesday, before the latest flare-up.

The 33-year-old faces a major battle to prove his fitness for Friday’s final game of the series at Lord’s, given that his last back spasm, which happened last week in Cardiff, ruled him out of two matches.

That would leave England taking a leap of faith by selecting Roy in their final squad for the World Cup, which they must do by September 28. But, with their top stars resting for next week’s series against Ireland before they fly to India, the squad could be finalised as soon as this weekend.

One option would be to add Roy to the squad to face Ireland, allowing him to prove his form and fitness, but early indications suggest that is unlikely.

Jason Roy shares a joke with Jofra Archer during England nets on Tuesday, but the batsman joined the fast bowler on the sidelines for Wednesday's match - PA/John Walton

In Roy’s absence, his rival for an opening spot Dawid Malan – back from paternity leave and replacing Brook in the XI – stroked a superb 96 as England racked up 368. Roy saw his England individual record ODI score of 180 overtaken by Ben Stokes’s 182.

Malan has joined Liam Livingstone – who was outstanding in the first two games of the series – in firming up his place in the squad, which leaves a shoot-out between Roy and Brook for the final spot.

Brook is English cricket’s brightest young thing across formats but lacks experience in ODIs, which led to him missing out on the squad when Stokes came out of retirement for the World Cup. But sparkling form in the Hundred and the T20 series against New Zealand kept him in the frame, with head coach Matthew Mott insisting that the squad remained provisional and he could still be selected.

Roy was a central plank of England’s World Cup-winning squad in 2019. He has a terrific ODI record – averaging a touch under 40 and striking at more than 105 – and is half of England’s greatest white-ball opening pair with Jonny Bairstow. This year alone he has centuries in South Africa and Bangladesh.

Problematically, though, niggles have started to stack up, and his form has become patchier. The World Cup is an endurance race completed by a squad of just 15 and England may be forced to concede that Malan opening alongside Bairstow, with Brook covering the top five is a lower risk option than Roy.

