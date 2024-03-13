Jason Robertson with a Powerplay Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 03/12/2024
Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 03/12/2024
What a wild first two days of 'legal tampering' aka NFL free agency. Fantasy guru John Daigle joins Matt Harmon to break down and react to all the major signings that will have an impact on the 2024 fantasy season. Harmon identifies the top ten most important storylines from free agency and discuss them in order of significance.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Trevor Sikkema to discuss the start of NFL free agency, including all their biggest takeaways, the quarterback signings (Charles' Atlanta Falcons finally have their guy) and a few of their favorite prospect-team fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo start with their big free agency takeaways so far, including interior OL getting the bag (and the Carolina Panthers becoming a laughing stock), running backs getting paid more than expected and the Kansas City Chiefs being all in on a three-peat. The top available quarterbacks have found a home, and Charles is excited about getting Kirk Cousins, as he felt like it was a move the Falcons had to make given their draft position. Charles also thought Baker Mayfield could have got more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Trevor thinks the contract was about right. The two discuss expectations for the NFC South before talking about Russell Wilson's fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Charles and Trevor dive into the NFL draft by going through Charles' favorite fits from Trevor's prospect-team fits. The duo discuss the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos and have a deeper discussion around Michigan QB JJ McCarthy.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down the moves that stuck out to him now that the initial dust has settled on Tamperpalooza.
The Cowboys were the opposite of "all in" as free agency got going.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
It's not too late for Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti to back off from their absurd demands that threaten to uproot college sports.
The deal concludes an ongoing saga that saw that saw the Panthers fail to reach a long-term deal with their 2019 first-round pick.
Most of the players on this list are being drafted as if they're sure to reach the high end of their fantasy outcomes. Not so fast, says Dalton Del Don.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The Magic have improved their win total in each of Mosley's three seasons in charge.
In today's edition: Djokovic's stunning loss, the four-man race for NHL MVP, NFL free agency roundup, the Wooden Award finalists, and more.
Jones had spent the entirety of his seven-season NFL career with the Packers.
A lawsuit filed by Dak Prescott accuses a woman of seeking to extort $100 million by falsely accusing him of sexual assault.
Free agency is upon us, and Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab are joining forces to react to and give letter grades for all the biggest moves from day one of the NFL's legal tampering window. The duo start off with the QB news, as Kirk Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons (what does he still have left in the tank?), and the Minnesota Vikings have no long-term plan at quarterback. Russell Wilson signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baker Mayfield remains in Tampa Bay. The duo also hit on the major running back signings. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss some non-free agency news, as Tee Higgins requests a trade and Mac Jones get traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, before diving back into more major free agent signings. The two hosts give letter grades for the Las Vegas Raiders acquisitions, the Brian Burns trade, Chris Jones staying in Kansas City, the massive interior offensive line contracts and much more.
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million with the Red Sox over the winter.
Horton stepped away from the team in November to deal with a "personal health matter."
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.