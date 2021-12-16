Jason Richardson recounts moment he knew Steph Curry would be great

J-Rich remembers moment he knew Steph would be great originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry's shooting prowess wasn't always as obvious as it is today.

The Warriors selected the Davidson product No. 7 overall in the 2009 draft and even then there were doubts regarding how Curry's play will translate to the NBA.

One person who recognized Steph's potential immediately was Jason Richardson. The former Warrior joined 95.7 The Game's Steiny & Guru Wednesday afternoon to discuss Curry's historic milestone Tuesday night and when he first recognized Steph's talent.

"It didn't take me long," Richardson said. "I think a fan pulled up a tweet I had back in 2009 when he was drafted by the Warriors and we were working out together. It was me, (Steph) and Brendan Haywood and we were working out with our trainer ... I sent a tweet out and I said 'hey Warriors fans, Stephen Curry is going to be really good.'"

Jus got done working out with Steph Curry n Brendan Haywood. GS fans he going to b realy good. — Jason Richardson (@jrich23) June 29, 2009

"I knew right then, the first time I saw him with my own eyes coming out of Davidson. The way he shot the ball in the workout, it was something I had never seen before."

It didn't take long for the rest of the basketball world to fall in line.

The 3-point record will not be the final accolade Steph adds to his ever-growing list of achievements. One of which, will be his inevitable Hall of Fame enshrinement after he retires.

Just another reason for Richardson to say "I told you so."

