Jason Reid calls Bears' rookie Tyler Scott a 'fantasy sleeper'

Playing fantasy football this upcoming NFL season? Keep Tyler Scott, the Bears rookie wide receiver out of Cincinnati, in the back of your head as a fantasy football sleeper.

When asked which midround pick could be a fantasy football sleeper from the recent NFL draft, ESPN writer Jason Reid responded with Scott.

"The speedy wideout is among the newcomers Chicago will rely on to help QB Justin Fields take a big step forward. He had 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Cincinnati," Reid wrote on ESPN.

It's hard to argue the athleticism and numbers Scott possesses from college as a reason not to take a flyer on him for your fantasy football team.

Scott played three years at Cincinnati, his best during his senior season. He racked up 54 catches and nearly 900 yards, giving him a 16.6 yards per catch average that season.

He's a speedy, athletic, efficient route-running receiver with upside of seeing the field this season. Yes, he's surrounded by a solidified wide receiver core in DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. But if any of them underperform, Scott and Equanimeous St. Brown will step up to the plate.

Plus, Justin Fields' hopeful breakout season gives reason to keep any Bears receiver in mind during fantasy football drafts before the season.

