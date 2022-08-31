Jason Poe headlines 49ers' initial 2022 practice squad additions

Poe among 49ers' initial 2022 practice squad additions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Undrafted rookie guard Jason Poe was edged out for a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster.

As it turns out, he is going nowhere.

Poe was one of 13 players the 49ers signed on Wednesday to remain with the organization as part of the team's practice squad.

Each team is allowed to have 16 players on their practice squad. The 49ers can carry a 17th player with an exemption for international player Alfredo Gutierrez, an offensive lineman from Mexico.

Poe remains with the 49ers after coming to the team as an undrafted rookie from Mercer. Draft pick Nick Zakelj of Fordham secured the ninth and final spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster devoted to the offensive line.

The 49ers kept some veteran players who are candidates to be elevated on any given week to play in games, including safety Tashaun Gipson, edge rusher Kemoko Turay and wide receivers Malik Turner and Willie Snead IV.

Other players the 49ers announced as winning spots on the team's initial practice squad are:

Defensive lineman Alex Barrett, safety Tayler Hawkins, defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight, wide receiver Tay Martin, linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball, defensive lineman Akeem Spence and offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland.

The 49ers are expected to add four more players to the practice squad in the coming days.

