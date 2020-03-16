Jason Pierre-Paul will not be leaving Tampa Bay in free agency.

Pierre-Paul has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Last year Pierre-Paul missed the first six games of the season with a neck injury sustained in a car crash, but he still recorded 8.5 sacks, and came on particularly strong at the end of the year, with five sacks in his last two games.

Pierre-Paul was No. 60 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

Jason Pierre-Paul stays in Tampa Bay originally appeared on Pro Football Talk