Jason Pierre-Paul restructures contract

At this point, the Buccaneers don’t know when or iff Jason Pierre-Paul will play for them this year.

If he does, it will be under a new contract.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bucs and Pierre-Paul agreed to a restructured deal which will make him a free agent at the end of this season.

The Bucs cleared $4.4 million in cap room with the deal, and Pierre-Paul wiped out the 2020 season of his previous deal. He’ll still make over $10 million this year (his previous base salary was $13.65 million).

Now comes the question whether he’ll play this year. They’ve acknowledged he’ll miss at least the first six weeks, because a neck injury suffered during an offseason car wreck. He’s on the reserve/non-football injury list, so he’s not eligible for another three weeks anyway.