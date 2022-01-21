Jason Pierre-Paul questionable for Bucs after missing practice all week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tristan Wirfs
    Tristan Wirfs
    American football offensive tackle
  • Ryan Jensen
    Ryan Jensen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bruce Arians
    Bruce Arians
    American football player and coach
  • Jason Pierre-Paul
    Jason Pierre-Paul
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cyril Grayson
    Cyril Grayson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs are both going to be game-time decisions for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they have company in the questionable category this weekend.

Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul remained out of practice for the third straight day on Friday due to a personal matter.

He is joined in the questionable group by wide receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Grayson missed last weekend with a hamstring injury and Murphy-Bunting sat out with a shoulder injury.

The Buccaneers ruled out running back Ronald Jones for the second straight week with an ankle injury. Leonard Fournette could be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Rams. Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard are the other backfield options.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip, abdomen) has also been ruled out.

Jason Pierre-Paul questionable for Bucs after missing practice all week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Bruce Arians: Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen “progressing nicely”

    The Buccaneers got right tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen back at practice on Friday, but their availability for Sunday’s game is still uncertain. After the session, head coach Bruce Arians said the team limited their reps. Both players are dealing with ankle injuries that kept them out of Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. “They [more]

  • Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play

    “He’s baaaack,” the 49ers tweeted with video of Nick Bosa. The team announced that the defensive end has cleared concussion protocol and will play Saturday against the Packers. Bosa was listed as questionable on Thursday’s status report, but coach Kyle Shanahan said it was “looking good” for Bosa to play after a full practice. Bosa, [more]

  • Rams-Bucs injury report: Troy Reeder good to go, 5 questionable for TB

    The Bucs listed five players as questionable, including Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen. Troy Reeder is good to go, as is Brandon Powell

  • Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs practicing for Bucs on Friday

    Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs weren’t able to practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week. But according to multiple reporters, both are on the field as Tampa Bay gets its Friday session underway. If either or both linemen are available for Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, it would be a significant [more]

  • What is the difference in the Texans interviewing Josh McCown and Hines Ward for coach?

    The Houston Texans interviewed Josh McCown and caused a tizzy. What is the difference between interviewing McCown and Hines Ward?

  • Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs, center Ryan Jensen return to practice

    TAMPA — The Bucs may not have to worry as much about how they plan to protect Tom Brady in Sunday’s NFC division playoff game against the Rams. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who could not finish the 31-15 wild-card win over the Eagles due to an ankle injury, was suited up and had no discernible limp when he walked out with a group of offensive linemen for practice Friday. That group ...

  • Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen practicing for Bucs Thursday

    The Buccaneers held a walkthrough Wednesday, but they’re back on the field for a full practice session on Thursday. According to multiple reports, running back Leonard Fournette and center Ryan Jensen are two of the players who are taking part in the workout. Fournette was not activated from injured reserve for last Sunday’s win over [more]

  • Get to know new Giants GM Joe Schoen: 'You’re not going to outwork him'

    Get to know New York Giants GM Joe Schoen, who was a rising star in the Buffalo Bills' front office.

  • Tennessee Titans activate Derrick Henry off injured reserve ahead of AFC playoff game vs. Bengals

    Derrick Henry, who missed the last nine games of the regular season, is set to make his return for the Tennessee Titans' playoff run.

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes wary of Bills’ safeties Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer

    "I’d say they’re one of the better ones in the league," #Chiefs HC Andy Reid said of the #Bills' safety tandem. | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Buccaneers look to avenge early season loss to Rams, head to NFL championship game

    The Rams defeated the Bucs in Week 3, but Brady, Evans and Gronk have been on a tear and expect to move on. Stafford, Kupp and Donald have other plans

  • Bucs WR Mike Evans focused on team, not individual success

    Mike Evans has no interest in debating where he ranks among the NFL’s best pass catchers. The only receiver in league history to begin a career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is comfortable with who he is, as well as his value to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite a sore hamstring that sidelined him one game and part of a second, the 28-year-old Bucs star finished the regular season with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and a franchise-record 14 touchdowns.

  • NFL betting: How to bet if you are all in on Tom Brady

    Here are some creative ways to bet the Bucs at great value.

  • Watch out if the 49ers try to single cover Davante Adams

    Will the 49ers attempt to single cover Packers WR Davante Adams on Saturday?

  • Rams designate Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day to return from IR

    The Rams are getting some reinforcements back at practice. Los Angeles announced on Friday that running back Darrell Henderson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell have all been designated to return from injured reserve. Henderson began the season as Los Angeles’ starting running back after Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July. [more]

  • Von Miller has high praise for Bucs RB Leonard Fournette: ‘He’s a beast’

    Von Miller knows how tough it'll be for the Rams to slow down Leonard Fournette and the Bucs' running game

  • Arians to appeal $50,000 fine for slapping player's helmet

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says he'll appeal a $50,000 fine imposed by the NFL for slapping the helmet of one of his players during last Sunday's 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Arians said he was trying to prevent safety Andrew Adams from drawing a penalty for pulling players out of a pile when he stepped a short distance off the sideline and struck the player's helmet with his hand before trying to push Adams away from Eagles players. At the bottom of the pile, the Bucs' Ross Cockrell had recovered a muffed punt, giving the defending Super Bowl champions the ball at the Philadelphia 48.

  • Images of the Air Jordan 12 ‘Playoffs’ Have Surfaced

    The iconic style is returning in February.

  • Tom Brady takes a rest day Thursday

    And on the second (practice) day, Tom Brady rested. The Bucs gave their starting quarterback a day off from practice Thursday. Nose tackle Steve McLendon also got a rest day. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday. Those were the only changes to the team’s practice report [more]

  • Bengals get Joe Burrow big help in Mel Kiper’s first 2022 NFL mock draft

    Mel Kiper's new mock draft has the Bengals getting Joe Burrow some big help.