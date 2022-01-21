Jason Pierre-Paul questionable for Bucs after missing practice all week

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs are both going to be game-time decisions for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they have company in the questionable category this weekend.

Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul remained out of practice for the third straight day on Friday due to a personal matter.

He is joined in the questionable group by wide receiver Cyril Grayson and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Grayson missed last weekend with a hamstring injury and Murphy-Bunting sat out with a shoulder injury.

The Buccaneers ruled out running back Ronald Jones for the second straight week with an ankle injury. Leonard Fournette could be activated from injured reserve in time to play against the Rams. Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Gio Bernard are the other backfield options.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hip, abdomen) has also been ruled out.

