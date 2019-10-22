Jason Pierre-Paul practicing with Bucs on Tuesday
Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is back on the practice field with teammates Tuesday, via multiple reports, marking his first full practice of the season.
The Bucs last week opened the 21-day window to activate Pierre-Paul when he worked during the bye week.
He is eligible for promotion to the active roster at any time between now and Nov. 6.
Pierre-Paul fractured his neck in an offseason car accident. He spent six weeks on the non-football injury list.
He made 12.5 sacks in 16 games with the Bucs last season.
Scroll to continue with content