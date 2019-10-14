Jason Pierre-Paul to work in pads at Bucs facility during bye week

The Buccaneers have a bye in Week Seven, but one member of the organization will be sticking around the facility to work out.

As Jason Pierre-Paul hasn’t played in a game yet this year, he doesn’t have the same need for time off as his teammates. He does have a need to knock off the rust that’s accumulated since he’s been out of action with a neck injury he suffered in an offseason car accident.

Pierre-Paul has been cleared to resume football work and head coach Bruce Arians outlined what the edge rusher will be doing over the next couple of days.

“He’ll have pads on, going one-on-one with a couple offensive linemen who will stay — practice squad guys — and he’ll practice tomorrow and Wednesday,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Pierre-Paul recently restructured his contract so that he’s set for free agency at the end of the season and he’s spent six weeks on the non-football injury list, so he could come back to the active roster at any point if the Bucs feel he’s ready to go.