Jason Pierre-Paul was only Bucs’ player to sit out Wednesday’s practice

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said earlier that receiver Antonio Brown (knee), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder/knee) all were limited Wednesday.

The full practice report reveals outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) did not practice.

Pierre-Paul was the only player on the team to miss Wednesday’s work. However, there is no reason to believe Pierre-Paul won’t play Sunday.

The Bucs also had receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (elbow) on their injury report.

Evans and Godwin were full participants.

“The worst thing that could happen for a guy who is limited is to come in and get hurt right away,” Arians said. “Now we’re down roster spots, and we didn’t get the other guy ready. So we’re getting a lot of guys ready, and we’ll make those decisions on Saturday: Who’s going to be available, who’s not. Hopefully, we’ll keep our fingers crossed, they all are.”

