Jason Pierre-Paul out at least first six weeks

The Buccaneers knew Jason Pierre-Paul wasn’t going to be ready for the start of the regular season, now there’s at least some official timeline.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are putting the veteran pass-rusher on the reserve/non-football injury list.

That means he’ll miss at least the first six games, which was always around their best-case expectations.

Pierre-Paul suffered a cervical fracture during an offseason car wreck. He’s been cleared to begin rehab work, but he’s still not close to playing again, as the Bucs aren’t expecting him back until November, if at all.