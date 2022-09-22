Jason Pierre-Paul joining Ravens ahead of Week 3 Patriots matchup

Former Pro Bowl DE joining Ravens ahead of Patriots matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offensive line may have to deal with another talented pass rusher this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Free-agent defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson he's signing with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Patriots.

Pierre-Paul and linebacker Blake Martinez both worked out for the Ravens on Tuesday, per reports.

A two-time Pro Bowler with 12 years of NFL experience, Pierre-Paul spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after eight years with the New York Giants. He racked up 9.5 sacks in 2020 while helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl and played a key role on the 2011 Giants team that upset the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

The Ravens have a talented pass rusher in Odafe Oweh but are without their 2021 sack leader, Tyus Bowser, who is on injured reserve. Baltimore has just four sacks through two games, so perhaps the team is hoping Pierre-Paul can help put more pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with both teams at 1-1 after the Patriots' 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ravens' historic collapse against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.