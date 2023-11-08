Jason Pierre-Paul is hoping to sign with a contender

Veteran NFL defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul hopes his career isn't over.

Pierre-Paul wants to join a contender and is willing to sign a practice squad contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 34-year-old Pierre-Paul played last season with the Ravens, starting 13 games. Before that he played four seasons for the Buccaneers, and before that eight seasons with the Giants.

With 94.5 career sacks, Pierre-Paul may be a player some teams would see providing some pass-rushing depth. He's not the All-Pro he once was, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the field for some team late this season.