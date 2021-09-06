There’s been recent talk about the Buccaneers being better on offense than they were during last season’s run to a Super Bowl title and there might be reason to think the team’s defense can better also.

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t miss a game last season, but he hurt his neck in an offseason car accident and dealt with knee problems throughout the year. He had surgery on the knee after the season and said in April that he felt like he was almost all the way back to health.

The last few months have helped get him the rest of the way home. Pierre-Paul said he never trusted his knee last year, but trusts it now and the 2010 first-round pick thinks he’s turned back the clock to far fresher days.

“This is the healthiest I’ve felt,” Pierre-Paul said, via the team’s website. “I feel like JPP from 2010. . . . The knee feels good, man. I think this is going to be one of my healthiest years ever. I’m excited. Wait until y’all see what I’ve got in store. I’ve got some extra moves. You’re going to see even more. I’m just waiting to throw them out there.”

Pierre-Paul will get to show off some of those moves against the Cowboys on Thursday night and success for him should bode well for the Bucs’ chances of starting 1-0 this year.

Jason Pierre-Paul: This is healthiest I’ve felt, like being a rookie again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk