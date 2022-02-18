Buccaneers edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul dealt with a shoulder injury for most of the 2021 season and he went into an operating room to repair it this week.

Pierre-Paul shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed and videos discussing how his shoulder will recover to his Instagram account on Thursday night. In a caption to the picture, Pierre-Paul promised to “kill s–t” when he is back on the field later this year.

It remains to be seen where Pierre-Paul will be when he tries to follow through on that vow. He’s set for free agency next month and it remains to be seen if he’ll return for a fifth season in Tampa.

Pierre-Paul had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 games during the 2021 season. He added two tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery in the postseason.

Jason Pierre-Paul had shoulder surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk