Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might not play in Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Bridgewater injured his knee on a low hit by Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Officials did not penalize Pierre-Paul for the hit on the sack, but the league ruled it illegal.

The NFL fined Pierre-Paul $15,000 for roughing the quarterback, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Bridgewater sprained the MCL in his right knee on the hit and had limited practices this week. The Panthers list him as questionable.

Coach Matt Rhule has not said if P.J. Walker or Will Grier would start in the event Bridgewater can’t play.

Jason Pierre-Paul fined $15,000 for roughing on Teddy Bridgewater originally appeared on Pro Football Talk