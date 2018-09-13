Jason Pierre-Paul, DeSean Jackson back at practice Thursday

The Buccaneers were missing four players at practice on Wednesday, but two of them were back on the field Thursday.

Reporters at Buccaneers practice saw defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and wide receiver DeSean Jackson on the field during the portion of the session open to the media. The team’s injury report will bring word about their level of participation, but it’s a step in the right direction for both players.

Pierre-Paul is dealing with what he called a “jacked up” knee after playing 75 percent of the snaps in his Buccaneers debut. Jackson is in the concussion protocol and suffering from a shoulder injury. He had a big hand in the offense’s success against the Saints last Sunday by catching five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Cornerback Brent Grimes and defensive tackle Vita Vea remained out of practice on Thursday.