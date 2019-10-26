Jason Pierre-Paul back on Buccaneers' active roster after suffering broken neck

Jason Pierre-Paul is back on the Buccaneers' active roster six months after neck surgery. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jason Pierre-Paul’s road back to seeing NFL action is complete.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated the linebacker on Saturday, less than six months after he was involved in a serious car accident that fractured his neck. Pierre-Paul will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, marking an incredible comeback for the 30-year-old.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pierre-Paul sustained the injury when his Ferrari spun out on I-95 in South Florida and hit a median. He did not opt to have surgery, which would have ended his season. Instead, he let his neck heal — and he is expected to be back on the field in less than half a year.

Another comeback for Jason Pierre-Paul

Pierre-Paul has taken part in practice in recent weeks, gradually ramping up to get back to game speed. When asked about coming back from a broken neck, the linebacker — who infamously blew up his hand in a fireworks explosion in 2016 — had the perfect response:

#Bucs DE Jason Pierre-Paul was asked about coming back from such a serious injury



Q: “Not a lot of people have come back from broken necks.”



JPP: “Not a lot of people have come back from blowing off their hand too.” pic.twitter.com/P4NZWzP2HA — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) October 22, 2019

it might understandably take some time for Pierre-Paul to get back up to speed. But he led the Buccaneers with 12.5 sacks last season, and will immediately form a vaunted 1-2 punch with teammate Shaq Barrett, who is tied for first in the league with nine sacks.

Story continues

After eight seasons with the New York Giants, Pierre-Paul was traded to the Buccaneers prior to the 2018 season. Looking to put the fireworks incident past him, Pierre-Paul instead had to deal with another gruesome injury.

But as Pierre-Paul said, if anyone can do it, it is him.

“It felt great. It's been a long journey,” Pierre-Paul said to the media Tuesday. “I've still got a lot going on, but it's been great being with my teammates. ... I feel good.”

More from Yahoo Sports: