Jason Pierre-Paul has arthroscopic knee surgery

Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this morning.

Pierre-Paul posted a video from the procedure on social media, and Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that recovery will take three to four weeks.

There’s been no indication that the neck injury Pierre-Paul suffered last year is giving him any further trouble, and Pierre-Paul should be good to go for most if not all of training camp.

Despite playing only 10 games because of the neck injury, Pierre-Paul played well when healthy last season, recording 8.5 sacks.

