Jason Peters on Wentz being traded: ‘Philadelphia will eat you up’

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As Carson Wentz takes his talents to Indianapolis, left tackle and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters, has likely played his last game in Philadelphia as well.

While appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday, Peters was asked about his NFL future and what went wrong with Wentz in Philadelphia.

The ‘Bodyguard’ pulled no punches when he made this statement about the divorce.

“Nothing really went wrong on that. He was just in Philadelphia. It’s a hard city to play for,” Peters said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. “You gotta bring it every year or Philadelphia will eat you up.”

Wentz will now head to the peaceful serene of Indianapolis, while the Eagles embark on a rebuild and youth movement at several vital positions.

