Jason Peters is “week to week” with knee
The Eagles are going to be making a change at left tackle, for the foreseeable future.
Coach Doug Pederson just told reporters that veteran tackle Jason Peters was “week-to-week” with his knee injury.
The 37-year-old Peters was injured in last week’s loss to the Vikings.
That means that rookie Andre Dillard will likely slide into the starting lineup, a switch that seemed eventual when they drafted him in the first round this year. Now the question will be whether he stays in that role for good.
