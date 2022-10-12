Jason Peters on track to play vs. Eagles after missing Cowboys matchup against Rams

1
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Jason Peters was expected to miss multiple games with a chest injury, but with a matchup against his former team looming, the future hall of fame has seen his health improve drastically.

The Cowboys signed the veteran offensive lineman after starting left tackle Tyron Smith had surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

Peters had played 35 snaps at left guard as part of the rotation in Dallas before suffering his injury.

Eagles PFF grades: Best and worst through 5 games in 2022

NFC East standings: Eagles sit atop the division ahead of matchup with Cowboys

Week 6 NFL power rankings roundup: Eagles slip below Bills and Chiefs after tough win

