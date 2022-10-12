Jason Peters on track to play vs. Eagles after missing Cowboys matchup against Rams
Jason Peters on his chest injury that kept him out against the Rams:
“I was at practice today — I’m good.”
The #Cowboys first W6 injury report will be released shortly, but Peters sounds ready to play against his former longtime team, the Eagles.
Stay tuned. 👀
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 12, 2022
Jason Peters was expected to miss multiple games with a chest injury, but with a matchup against his former team looming, the future hall of fame has seen his health improve drastically.
The Cowboys signed the veteran offensive lineman after starting left tackle Tyron Smith had surgery to repair a torn hamstring.
Peters had played 35 snaps at left guard as part of the rotation in Dallas before suffering his injury.
